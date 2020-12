ST. ALBANS, Vt. (AP) — The Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans is on full lockdown after two staff members tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

The Vermont Department of Corrections says one of the staff members at prison was last in the facility on Dec. 23. The other staff member was not in the facility during the infectious period.

Officials say contract tracing has been completed. Testing of all staff and inmates is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.