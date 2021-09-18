Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans eyes emergency department expansion

Northwestern Medical Center is seen here during the winter months. Hospital officials are seeking approval for a $7.5 million emergency department expansion and modernization, according to the St. Albans Messenger.

Northwestern Medical Center is seeking approval for a $7.5 million expansion of its emergency department, according to the St. Albans Messenger. The project is now before the city’s Development Review Board.

Six treatment stations would be added, giving the department a total of 20. The project would also result in 2,400 square feet of new floor space, with 6,800 square feet of existing space being renovated. The necessary construction would require about a year to complete.

A hospital official told the newspaper that the emergency department is more than 30 years old and needs to be modernized to keep pace with current standards of care. He also noted that while such a project was already being considered before COVID-19 existed, the pandemic has exacerbated the need for it.