Norwich men’s hockey advances to NEHC championship

No. 1 Norwich shut down Southern Maine to advance to its fourth-straight NEHC final on Saturday night.

Junior forward Coby Downs tallied the eventual game-winner in the first period as the Cadets picked up a 5-0 win over the Huskies.

NU senior goaltender Tom Aubrun saved all 17 shots he faced to snag his eighth-straight shutout, and set a new NCAA record at any level with 512:31 minutes without a goal allowed.

The Cadets will be in search of a 14th NEHC title when they host Hobart on Saturday, March 7 at 7 p.m.