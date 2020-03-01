Norwich men’s hockey advances to NEHC championship

Local News

Cadets stomp Southern Maine in Kreitzberg Arena

by:

Posted: / Updated:

No. 1 Norwich shut down Southern Maine to advance to its fourth-straight NEHC final on Saturday night.

Junior forward Coby Downs tallied the eventual game-winner in the first period as the Cadets picked up a 5-0 win over the Huskies.

NU senior goaltender Tom Aubrun saved all 17 shots he faced to snag his eighth-straight shutout, and set a new NCAA record at any level with 512:31 minutes without a goal allowed.

The Cadets will be in search of a 14th NEHC title when they host Hobart on Saturday, March 7 at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports

More Sports

Trending Stories

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog