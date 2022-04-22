Northfield, VT (AP) — Police say six Norwich University students are being ticketed for hazing and three of them are facing criminal charges after an investigation into allegations of branding and waterboarding involving the women’s rugby team at the private military college.

One 22-year-old female student is charged with simple assault and another is charged with reckless endangerment in the March 20 incident. Another student, age 21, is charged with both simple assault and reckless endangerment.

They and three other students are being ticketed for hazing, a civil infraction, which carries a fine of $1,000 and a maximum of $5,000. The students involved are aged 20 to 22 years old.

Norwich says it has “zero-tolerance regarding hazing misconduct” from students and will take appropriate disciplinary action.