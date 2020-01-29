Norwich University announces 24th President

NORTHFIELD, Vt. – Norwich University has named a new president, in Col. Mark Anarumo.

A formal announcement was made at the Northfield campus, Tuesday morning.

“With Norwich’s distinguished history, strength, and bright future, my family and I look forward to being part of the campus community. The depth of devotion of the faculty, staff, alumni, supporters, students, and Board of Trustees inspires us. I look forward to our collaborative leadership for the future of this inspiring, globally positioned university for the 21st century,” Col. Anarumo said.

Anarumo has served in the Air Force since 1994. He was the director and permanent professor for The Center for Character and Leadership at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado.

He begins June 1.