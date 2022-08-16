Northfield, VT — On Tuesday, Norwich University honored Senator Patrick Leahy at their dedicated Cyber Symposium. Leahy will be retiring from Congress at the end of the year and speakers including Norwich’s President and Congressman Peter Welch talked about Leahy’s dedication to evolving technology.

At the end of the honorary remarks, Norwich President Major General Mark Anarumo announced that their cybersecurity operations will now be named the Senator Patrick Leahy School of Cybersecurity and Advanced Computing. Through nearly five decades of being a U.S. Senator, Leahy supported cybersecurity education and helped land the university over $70 million in cybersecurity research and development grants.

“It’s accurate to say, as many have, that technology creates a number of new threats, but, technology allows us to save off those threats, and enjoy the benefit,” said Leahy. “And of course, the most important thing that technology can do is the relationship that it will create between people. I can’t tell you how proud I am that the school bears my name because we recognize that technology is connecting people.”

Representative Welch gave remarks on why teaching cybersecurity in schools is important to the next generation of students. “Cybersecurity is fundamentally what security is now about and it’s absolutely vital to the national interest, and it was also vital that we have a way in which young people are going to be able to help our country protect its secrets and protect its economy.”

Norwich University leads in Department of Defense institutes and they focus on the evolving technological landscape to prepare their students for the real world.

“If our university is going to be relevant, we have to move to not just be relevant right now, but into future spaces,” said Maj. Gen. Anarumo. “So advanced computing, we’re going to focus on a quantum computer, artificial intelligence, machine learning, things like data analytics. These are the way all fields are going, and this isn’t just about computer science, it’s the influence of cyber into all academic areas.”

Nathan Romeo, a computer security and information assurance major said he was able to attend real intelligence conferences through the university. “Norwich has a great program that allows us to network beyond just Norwich alum, but also people in the industry, both public and private sector, and it’s just a great opportunity to meet a lot of people,” said Romeo.

Norwich University also recently announced they received $4 million in federal funding to create an artificial intelligence and machine learning center.