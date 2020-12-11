Norwich University nursing students take part in White Coat Ceremony

NORTHFIELD, Vt. – Students at Norwich University’s School of Nursing gathered virtually on Thursday for an annual White Coat Ceremony.

First celebrated in 1993 at Colombia University, the White Coat Ceremony is a tradition that nearly every medical school in the U.S. participates in. It has been described as a “rite of passage that emphasizes the importance of compassionate patient care.”

During the ceremony, 72 Norwich University nursing students took an oath to be compassionate, collaborative and scientifically excellent caregivers. As Norwich University School of Nursing Director Dr. Paulette Thabault noted, it comes at a time when those traits are needed more than ever.

“Often in the practice of medicine and the practice of nursing and the healthcare environment, it can become very technical and people can start to feel like a number,” Dr. Thabault said. “We wanted them to remember that nursing is a one-to-one caring profession.”

This year, thousands of students across the nation took in a keynote address delivered by Illinois Rep. Lauren Underwood, who is also a registered nurse.

“There’s a lot of work ahead, but I hope for now, you can celebrate this exciting milestone,” Rep. Underwood said. “Know that your families, friends, classmates and faculty will be there for you every step of this journey. Congratulations, and remember to take good care of yourself.”

Dr. Thabault said the pandemic has been challenging for her students, because it’s limited their ability to practice the kind of compassionate one-to-one care that was being celebrated at Thursday’s ceremony.

“We’ve transitioned a lot of our clinical learning to virtual learning and even virtual simulation,” Dr. Thabault said. “It’s definitely been challenging, but we do feel fortunate in Vermont that our clinical partners have embraced us and allow us to continually have our students there.”



The first White Coat Ceremony took place in 1993 at the Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons. At the time, Dr. Arnold Gold, The Arnold P. Gold Foundation’s co-founder, was also a professor of clinical neurology and professor of clinical pediatrics at the school. Dr. Gold, a passionate advocate for humanistic health care, believed that the oath taken by new physicians at the end of medical school came too late. Through the nonprofit organization dedicated to humanistic health care that he and his wife, Dr. Sandra Gold, started, The Arnold P. Gold Foundation has expanded the White Coat Ceremony around the globe.