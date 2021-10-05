Norwich University professors are finalists for statewide award

Two Norwich University professors are finalists for Athena Awards. A statewide honor hosted by the Central Vermont Chamber of Commerce.

Dr. Page C. Spiess, is a finalist for the Athena Young Professional Leadership Award. This award recognizes a woman, 40 or younger, who demonstrates excellence and creativity in their own business or profession. Dr. Spiess shared what it means to be a leader.

“Mentor others and be your genuine self as you go through life to put others before yourself,” Dr. Spiess said.

Dr. Tara Kulkarni, is a finalist for the Athena Leadership Award. This award provides recognition to someone for mentoring, and assisting women in accomplishing professional excellence and leadership skills. She as well shared what this means to her.

“I believe leaders are people who keep trying,” Dr. Kulkarni said. “We do it with as much courage as we can muster every single day.”

The award recipients will be announced at the Central Vermont Chamber of Commerce’s Athena Awards Gala Ceremony, November 6.