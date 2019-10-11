Not in Vermont: Local group lobbies for statewide ban to protect at-risk species

The folks from Vermont for Wildlife joined meteorologist Haley Bouley on Friday to talk about a bill that bans the sale of products made from the world’s most at-risk species.

What: “Breaking Their Silence: Women on the Frontline of the Poaching War”

When: 6 p.m. Friday

Where: Main Street Landing Film House, Burlington.

Cost: Free. Discussion to follow Although there are federal laws in place to prevent the import of wildlife parts, such as ivory from elephants, the group says that only about 10 percent of the illegal contraband is intercepted at the border.

Currently, there are only 10 states in the country that ban the sale and trade of these goods at a state level. Vermont for Wildlife — an all-volunteer group that wants Vermont to do its part to protect threatened species — is lobbying for Senate Bill 29, which would ban the sale of imperiled wildlife parts in Vermont.

Vermont for Wildlife is lobbying for a bill 29 to ban the sale of imperiled wildlife parts.

