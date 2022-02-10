Plattsburgh, NY — Nova Bus has announced it’s largest order of electric buses after being awarded a contract by the Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County (METRO) in Houston. The contract is for 20 LFSe+ and twenty additional options, for a total of 40 electric buses.

The buses will likely be in operation in the fourth quarter of 2022 and will provide reduced maintenance costs and reduced greenhouse gas emissions. This order is the first purchase on a total fleet of 1,300.

“This is great news for New York and a big step forward for sustainable transportation,” said U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand. “The purchase of forty of Nova Bus’ LFSe+ zero-emission, long-range, electric buses, destined for Texas, and built in Plattsburgh, NY is a culmination of years of innovative design and great planning. Nova Bus’ electric bus production is a critical pillar of the North Country’s economy and is creating a greener future for transportation.”

“Nova Bus is literally a driving force in communities around the North America in becoming greener with their innovative transportation technology,” commented Michael S. Cashman, Plattsburgh Town Supervisor. “They continue to be point of pride for us here in the Town of Plattsburgh. We look forward to their continue growth and positive impact on a more sustainable future for communities near and far. ”