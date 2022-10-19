Plattsburgh, NY — Nova Bus, the Quebec-based transit bus manufacturer has been awarded a contract with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority of New York City to make 5 long-range electric buses.

The assembly plant in Plattsburgh brings many manufacturing jobs to the area and all of the uses that Nova Bus makes for U.S. cities are assembled in Plattsburgh. The 5 buses delivered to the MTA will be 40 feet long and battery powered, and will help the MTA fulfill its goal of making its entire 5,800 bus fleet zero-emission by 2040.

The MTA received a $116 million dollar grant from the Federal Transit Administration’s Low of No Emission Grant Program to replace the old diesel buses and Plattsburgh continues to benefit from the MTA’s partnership with Nova Bus.

“We’re happy to provide good manufacturing jobs,” said Alexandrine Gauvin, Public Affairs and Communications Advisor for Nova Bus. “We’re especially proud that we’re in New York State and that we have such a good and long-standing relationship with the MTA.”

The first bus is expected to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2023 and the project is expected to last between 12 and 14 months.