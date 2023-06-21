PLATTSBURGH, New York – NovaBus will pull the plug on operations in the U.S. The company announced Wednesday that it will be closing its manufacturing and delivery facility in Plattsburgh.

Anna Westerberg, who is the chair of NovaBus’ board of directors released a statement on the matter. “The strategic decision to end bus production in the US by 2025 was made after evaluating its profitability, which was experiencing continued financial losses over the years.” said Westerberg.

Today’s news came as a surprise to people across Plattsburgh. North Country Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, Gary Douglas released a statement reading in part:

“One thing our area is used to is the unexpected loss of things we thought were secure, from Plattsburgh Air Force Base to Pfizer to now Nova Bus. It is one reason the area’s economic development partners have worked for twenty plus years to create a diverse manufacturing base.”

NovaBus says its operations in Plattsburgh will continue until the first quarter of 2025.