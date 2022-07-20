Plattsburgh, NY — In 2019, green energy company Novacab was supposed to begin manufacturing its products in Plattsburgh, but that came to a grinding halt two years ago. Now officials from the company are back.

The Chief Operating Officer Michael Logan talked about what makes their product so special. “What we’re able to do is we’re able to capture heat, and by heat, I mean thermal energy from minus 40 to almost 1000 degrees Fahrenheit and we’re able to do it in a really simple elegant way,” said Logan. “These are boxes, you can’t see what’s going on inside, one of them is 4 by 4 by 3 that’s 100 kW and one’s 1 megawatt it’s the size of a shipping container.”

Logan says this technology is needed now more than ever.

“When we look at Europe right now, they have a major problem, that’s why our friends from Ireland are over here; and one of those problems is no more natural gas from Russia,” said Logan. “So that means countries across Europe are having to abandon natural gas power generation, in favor of coal plants, well if they do that, we can help them.”

Ger Scrivin, Founder of Novacab International described just how powerful Plattsburgh can be here. “Here in Plattsburgh with the manufacturing plant that’s been put in here and the jobs created, we’re relying on that capacity to supply the European market,” said Scrivin. “From that point, we’re looking to replicate the operations here.”

Dr. Stephanie Bilodeau invented the product and says in the short term, this will help countries combat the ongoing energy crises, but in the long term, it could impact households everywhere. “We have the first technology implemented in buildings, big commercial buildings and industrial buildings, we also have systems implemented in vehicles, specifically heavy vehicles, trucks and buses,” said Dr. Bilodeau. “But we also in the mid term and long term look at smaller applications like residential.”

Globally, $6 trillion is spent in electricity and over 3 trillion of it ends up being wasted through thermal heat. Some hope that this technology will have the potential to change the world.

Novacab is hoping to have their permanent Plattsburgh facility up and running as soon as possible and is looking to hire 40 employees.