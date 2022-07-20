Vermont is seeing a significant increase in motor vehicle fatalities compared to prior years and with three fatalities just this past week, the total now sits at 43 for the year. According to data released by VTrans, there have been 40 fatal crashes in 2022, resulting in 43 fatalities. There were only 33 fatalities at this point of time in 2021, and 28 fatalities in 2020.

One recurring factor in the majority of car fatalities in recent years is that many of the victims were not wearing a seatbelt. So far in 2022, 62% of the victims were unbelted. In 2021, 61% of victims in all car fatalities were unbelted, and in 2020, 58% were unbelted.

Despite the high number of deaths, an encouraging statistic is this year there have been very few fatal crashes involving operators suspected of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. There have only been 4 this year, whereas last year, there were a total of 28.

The latest fatal crash occurred on Tuesday in the Town of Eden. A 75-year-old man succumbed to his injuries after a crash involving a car and an ATV. To date, there have been 7 motorcyclist/ATV fatalities in 2022.