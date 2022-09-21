The Vermont Department of Health reported success in their most recent lead-screening of drinking water in schools and childcare facilities across the state.

Dr. Mark Levine, the Commissioner for the Department of Health noted there’s no safe level of lead that can be in the body.

Levine says 98% of Vermont facilities were tested amounting to 450 schools and over 1000 childcare facilities.

15,000 faucets and taps were tested and over 2500 were found to have elevated levels of lead. Levine says the problem is in the faucet, not the internal water system.

“We ended up with legislation actually requiring screening of lead in the drinking water of all schools and childcare across the state. The biggest part of the success is that, really, we won’t have this potential contribution to lead coming into someone’s body.”

He notes that lead exposure can stunt development in children and teens and impact their ability to learn, focus, and grow.

Waterways in schools and childcare facilities will be tested again in three years to ensure safety.