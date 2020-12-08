Numerous UVM programs on the chopping block, provost explains proposal

The University of Vermont is considering terminating 12 majors and 11 minors in the College of Arts and Sciences (CAS).

This means cutting some religion, geology, and foreign language programs that have 25 or fewer students enrolled in them.

“We can’t devote a significant number of faculty to a major, where we have less than five students graduating on average over three years each year,” said UVM Provost and Vice President Patricia Prelock.

Prelock says this proposal doesn’t come easy. But, if passed, students will still have access the content, just in other capacities.

“That’s kind of the misinformation that’s out there. That we’re ‘eliminating Religion, we’re eliminating Classics, we’re eliminating Geology. There’s no opportunity for you to have any of that content,’ and that’s not necessarily true,” said Prelock.

But this news worries UVM’s Paul Bierman, a Geology professor of 27 years.

“It’s a real worry to us about who will train the next generation to manage Vermont’s environment…via the pollution in Lake Champlain, the landslides in Riverside Ave and went into the Waterbury Reservoir or the PFOA contamination in Rutland in the groundwater,” said Bierman.

Bierman says without geologic expertise, you’re not going to solve those problems in this state.

“It’s really critical to us to continue training the next generation of people to solve environmental problems…Geologists are the core of any environmental work that’s done here. I also think it’s really mission-critical for UVM,” said Bierman.

Erica Andrus, Senior Lecturer in the religion department is also vulnerable to cuts.

“One of things that hurts me the most was in the Dean’s letter. To me, explaining this, he said, ‘Well, you know the Jewish Studies program just hasn’t generated as much interest with students….'”

Andrus disagrees with the UVM’s approach, especially as she was told her department would receive a $1 million gift for UVM’s Jewish Studies program. Additionally, with their most senior Jewish Study lecturer retiring in December, and no plans to replace the professor, Andrus thought their would be more than enough funding.

“In April, he (the Dean) announced that they were never going to hire a Jewish Studies professor. So they had worked with the donor, and he agreed to let that money go to the business school instead,” said Andrus.

She argues major funding like this could have brought a reputable professor to UVM and increase student interest.

This proposal comes as UVM sees a decreasing enrollment rate compounded by an unprecedented structural deficit of $8.6 million in the CAS.

“We’re not an institution of 50,000 students. We’re an institution of barely 10,000 undergraduates and this is who we’re primarily talking about,” said Prelock.

Students currently taking programs in question will be able to complete their studies. They will not be affected second semester. UVM will, however, submit the proposal for further review in the Spring.

If passed, CAS students will have 44 majors and 52 minors to choose from.