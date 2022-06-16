Burlington, VT — University of Vermont Medical Center nurses say they are seeing an increase in workplace violence. Administration says they are taking important steps to increase security.

On Thursday, Emergency Department nurses shared what they’ve experienced.

“The ED averages 35 physical acts of violence against our staff members monthly, said Amanda Young, an ED nurse. “Between October and March we were victims of 221 reported acts of violence which was well more than all other units in the hospital combined.”

The nurses say the administration has not been doing enough.

“We have asked the hospital for literally months to provide a functioning metal detector instead patients make it into the hospital with deadly weapons regularly.”

“We have also asked the hospital for police force or to hire level trained security, instead we have nurses come between violent criminals, and the result is broken bones and broken spirits.”

On Wednesday, UVMMC announced it will lead a push for area stakeholders to work together to identify solutions that will keep the people of the region safer at work and in the community.

“I hate to hear that any of our workforce is feeling unsafe,” said Stephen Leffler, President and Chief Operating Officer at UVMMC. “I will say it is a national problem in our community, state and whole country”

Leffler says they are down eight security officers and it’s having an impact hospital-wide.

“We are concerned about this. We are doing everything in our power to make it better. If we could hire outside police force we would have done it, it’s not that we don’t want to its right now, it’s hard to hire in those positions.”

Meanwhile ED nurses say they are dedicated to caring for the community despite their fear of going to work.

“We will continue to save lives and care for families and provide the needed resources despite this increase in violence because we are here for you,” said Megan Martin, an ED staff nurse.

Vermont new gun safety bill will go into effect July 1. This band firearms from hospitals.