Nursing home residents cope with isolation during the pandemic

Nursing homes around the country were greatly impacted when the pandemic first hit. Now some residents are feeling more isolated than ever.

Woodridge Rehabilitation and Nursing has been covid free since the start of the pandemic. Since the end of June, visits were only thirty minutes long, four times a week. But for many of the residents, this isn’t enough.

Dr. Michael Zacharias is a psychologist and since the start of the pandemic, he has seen an increase in loneliness in residents at nursing homes.

“That certainly contributes to a sense of depression,” Dr. Zacharias said. “Folks are stressed.”

To help cope with stress, Dr. Zacharias encourages residents to get involved in activities that are offered. At Woodridge Rehabilitation and Nursing, they have small group activities, movies and BINGO.

George Gerrish has been a resident at Woodridge Rehabilitation and Nursing since June 2019. Being away from his family has been especially difficult.

“My youngest brother is still alive, and he wants to get up here, before I came here, he used to come to my apartment every single day,” Gerrish said.

Now with the limited visiting hours, George isn’t able to see his family as often. Despite the difficult times he tries to have a positive outlook.

“I just try to live with the way things are going, take things as they come and go,” Gerrish said.

Governor Phil Scott issued new visiting guidelines that start October 24th. Visits will be 20 minutes long with two family members per resident.