Johnson, VT– Some students at the current Northern Vermont University Johnson Campus say they didn’t hear what they wanted, following a meeting with the president Tuesday. Students protested changes for the athletic program and libraries, announced last week. This includes moving the libraries of NVU, Castleton University, and Vermont Technical College to a digital platform.

Over 100 students, and student athletes, gathered on campus to stand up for their beliefs. They chanted sayings such as, “listen to our voices,” “our athletes deserve better,” and “our students deserve books.”

Vermont State University President Parwinder Grewal was joined by other leadership representatives to speak to students. But one student says the meeting didn’t end up with an outcome they wanted.

“It sounds like we are not getting the answers we need, and we definitely need those answers to move forward,” says Hattie Ebling, a junior at NVU Johnson. “We want a better campus, we want our libraries, we want our sports.”

Last week, students said they were angered and disheartened by the news of the changes, announced to them in an email from the president on February 7th. “It’s really sad, this is almost my closing out year, and it feels like everything is falling apart and I’m scared for the new students that come in,” Ebling says.

Jo Cutler, a sophomore at NVU Johnson, says, “I feel like they’re just trying to destroy this campus that is amazing and beautiful and we all love being here.”

But President Grewal says it costs too much to keep the bookshelves stocked, and only 4% of physical materials are taken out of libraries. “There are some students who only come online, and we also need to serve them in addition to the students who are on campus,” says Grewal. “So that way we could reduce the work or expense that we put into just keeping that material,” he adds.

Students say that a survey was previously sent out, asking for opinions on the then-proposed changes. But only 500 students responded in total, which students say is too little representation.

“They’re taking away a lot of important resources, the library is a very amazing space, there’s amazing books,” says Cutler. “There’s also about 15 student workers there, and without the library, they’re all not going to have jobs.”

A student who spoke in the meeting notes, “I’m a student worker at the library and I see books being checked out and returned every single day. Students do use those resources; they use the materials. Why can’t we integrate an online library with our in-person library?”

The president says the school will help students get physical materials if requested, to accommodate for accessibility. “We are trying to provide access that is affordable to higher education to a diversity of learners,” says Nolan Atkins, the Provost of Academic Affairs. “To do that we have to redesign every functional area of our institution,” he says.

But many students and the administration were left on opposite sides. Ebling says that multi-campus protests are in the works.