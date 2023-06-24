Just before the one-year anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court striking down the nationwide right to abortion, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed a law to protect Empire State doctors who prescribe abortion pills to patients in other states where the procedure is outlawed.

The law also blocks New York officials from cooperating with arrests or extraditions initiated in states where abortion is banned. Fourteen states have banned abortion throughout pregnancy — with some exceptions. Twenty-five million women of childbearing age live in U.S. states where the law now makes abortions harder to get than before the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health ruling, according to the Associated Press.

The Empire State already protected medical professionals who provide abortion care for patients traveling from states with bans or restrictions. However, Hochul and lawmakers have expanded protections to telehealth services at a time when more than half of abortions in the United States are carried out with medication. New York joins several other states with similar telehealth ‘shield laws’.