NY Farm Offers More than just a Chance to get out of the House

With many places closed during the pandemic, Butternut Ridge Farm in Peru New York has found a way to stay open and invite guests to learn more about the animals that live there.

Meet owner and operator Reverend Doctor Ken Parker. A local pastor that also cares for the animals along with his wife, and son. He says the program began back in the early 2000’s.

“We started this program in 2003, when I first retired and at that time we were taking miniature donkeys to nuringhomes, hospitals care facilities, we even had them in the oncology unit where people were getting their chemotherapy”

Then COVID swept the nation forcing them to cease their visits. But Parker had an idea.

“It suddenly occurred to me that if people came as family units, live in the same house, wore masks, I had my mask, I would be able to show them around, and little kids would be able to handle the baby chicks and the baby peacocks. – So we started letting people make reservations.

Folks who decide to visit are allowed to stay forty-five minutes to an hour, must maintain social distancing and use hand sanitizer. Parker mentions that not all animals on his farm are what you would typically find elsewhere.

“Some very unusual animals like peacocks and ornamental pheasants, golden pheasants, lady amherst pheasants, winhoof pheasants sebastopol geese. Things that are not real common.

Parker says all are welcome to come and enjoy the farm. So far, folks from just one year old to eighty years young have been able to visit with the animals. He just asks that you call ahead to make a reservation.

To make a reservation call: 518-643-8295