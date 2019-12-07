NY gives green light to expanding $15 minimum wage

New York is moving ahead with a law that will raise the minimum wage statewide on New Year’s Eve.

The $15 wage will expand to city businesses with 10 or fewer employees starting Dec. 31.

Meanwhile, the minimum wage will increase from $12 to $13 in Long Island and Westchester. The rest of the Empire State, mainly Upstate New York, will see their minimum wage increase to $11.80 from $11.10 at the end of the month.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s budget director says several studies show New York’s gradual increase in the minimum wage hasn’t directly caused a loss in jobs. 

