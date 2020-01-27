NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo will visit Auschwitz Monday

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be spending Monday in Poland. He’s going there to mark the 75th anniversary of the Allied liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the infamous Nazi concentration camp in World War II.

The governor departed Sunday afternoon, and prior to his departure, he tweeted, “After a wave of anti-Semitic attacks, it’s more important than ever to show our solidarity & renew out vow to #NeverForget”.

He will be the only American elected official present for a remembrance ceremony at the site of the former camp.