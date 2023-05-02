Morrisville, NY – Attorney General James’ initiative to curb gun violence took a significant step on Saturday with the launch of the first-ever statewide, community gun buyback program.

“People are doing the right thing by removing unwanted firearms from their homes,” said an anonymous Plattsburgh resident.

New York State recently hosted nine simultaneous programs, while the most recent local gun buyback took place in fall of 2022.

“The pathway for those guns getting into the hands of the wrong people is really something we are trying to address right now,” said Susan Griskonis, assistant attorney general in charge of the Plattsburgh regional office.

In the recent gun buyback program, functional or non-functional firearms were accepted without questioning, in exchange for prepaid gift cards ranging from $25 to $500, with unloaded weapons being exchanged on site.

“I had an assault rifle and a starter pistol, and I’m so grateful just to be able to get them out of the house,” said Joyce Ranieri.

The buyback program resulted in the voluntary surrender of 265 firearms, effectively removing a significant number of unwanted guns from the community.