Lawmakers in New York have now adjourned for the year, but on their way out of Albany, they’ve passed a consumer protection bill related to repairing electronic devices such as smartphones.

The Fair Repair Act would guarantee that independent repair shops, and individual consumers, would have the right to fix digital products. Manufacturers would be required to make repair tools, parts and instructions available to them. Gov. Kathy Hochul is widely expected to sign the measure into law.

Self-repair groups say this allows for healthy competition between cheaper shops and the manufacturers. This could also change how electronics are designed; some tech companies intentionally design their devices to be extremely difficult to repair.