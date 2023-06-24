New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has given no indication if she’ll sign a newly-passed bill banning health care providers from reporting medical debt to credit agencies.

The State Assembly passed the measure this week. The State Senate approved the same bill at the end of May. At the moment, Colorado is the only state that has such a protection to limit the damage that illness and injury can do to financial health.

Last November, Gov. Hochul signed a law to protect New Yorkers with medical debt from wage garnishment or liens on their primary home. If the governor signs the new measure, it would go into effect immediately.