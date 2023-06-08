Champlain, New York – The Canadian port of entry on Interstate 87 is back open, after being closed due to a suspicious package. Canadian customs reportedly asked for 87 North to be closed, as they investigated. Fire crews and police on the scene have been given the all-clear. An official says drivers can expect delays, due to the backup in traffic.

Champlain, New York – Interstate 87 North has been shut down at the Canadian border Thursday evening. According to the border patrol, all lanes at the Canadian port of entry are closed as of 10 PM Thursday.

NY Alert says the closure is due to a suspicious package.

Clinton County emergency services say the situation is on the Canadian side of the border. We will provide you with updates as we receive them.