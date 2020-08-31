NY Orchard offers insight to Apple picking in the Age of Covid

Banker Orchard in Plattsburgh has been family owned and operated for years, but they say this season has gotten off to a different start.

“This fall there is a lot different happening. We were late opening because we couldn’t have a lot of our activities.”

After receiving the O-K to begin their usual operations, Sullivan and her crew got to work installing stations to clean your hands around the property.

“We have some sanitizing stations in the petting zoo, which can accommodate hand washing, um and actually with water and soap so people will feel a little better of that.”

With no word from Governor Cuomo regarding regulations for socially distanced apple and pumpkin picking yet, Sullivan offers her take on how picking produce from an orchard might be a safer option.

“If you go into a supermarket you have a mask on, and you touch your fruit and you put it into your bag. It’s basically the same thing in an orchard, and actually you’re safer in an orchard because we have enough acreage that nobody will be next to anybody,”

Sullivan adds that even with the coronavirus impacting the world around us they are still looking forward to sharing their crop with the public.

“We anticipate you know a good season. The apples are beautiful, the pumpkins are beautiful, people need to get out and everything that you do here is outside.”