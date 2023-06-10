New Yorkers who commit crimes could have their records automatically sealed if they stay out of trouble following completion of their sentences.

The state Assembly and Senate have both approved a ‘clean slate’ bill. It would automatically seal most misdemeanor convictions three years after completion of prison time or parole. Most felony convictions would be sealed eight years after a sentence is completed. Sex offenses, and most class ‘A’ felonies such as murder, wouldn’t be eligible.

Supporters have said a criminal record often means difficulty obtaining secure work and housing. They say increasing the Empire State’s labor pool would improve its economic competitiveness.

Some opponents, meanwhile, have warned the bill would take away accountability for criminal acts. They add that it disregards victims, noting that some aspects of crimes remain with victims forever.