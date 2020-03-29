NY presidential primary pushed back

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has delayed the Empire State’s presidential primary election because of the coronavirus outbreak. In an executive order, the governor wrote Saturday that the primary will now take place on June 23.

New York was already scheduled to hold an election that day; it’s when voters will cast primary ballots for state Assembly, state Senate and Congressional seats. The governor said in a Saturday afternoon news conference that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he felt it would be unwise to go ahead with the presidential primary on its previously-scheduled date of April 28.

Gov. Cuomo has also issued an executive order to push back the state’s deadline for filing personal income tax returns and corporate tax returns from April 15 to July 15. The IRS extended the federal deadline to that same date earlier this month.