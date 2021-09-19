NY Rep. Lee Zeldin reveals that he’s a cancer survivor

FILE — In this May 22, 2018 file photo, Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., speaks during a news conference, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Zeldin announced his candidacy for governor of New York on Thursday, April 8, 2021, with an attack on incumbent Democrat Andrew Cuomo, the subject of investigations over sexual harassment allegations and COVID-19 deaths among nursing home residents. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

One of the New York Republicans challenging Gov. Kathy Hochul at the ballot box next year has revealed this weekend that he’s a recent cancer survivor.

Rep. Lee Zeldin wrote on social media that he was diagnosed last November with early-stage chronic myeloid leukemia. He’s now in remission, and he added that he responded well enough to his treatment that the disease had no effect on either his work in Washington or his work as an Army Reservist.

Zeldin, 41, is an Iraq War veteran. He’s in his fourth term in the House of Representatives, in which he represents the eastern half of Long Island.