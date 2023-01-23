New York Secretary of State Robert Rodriguez paid a visit to the North Country on Monday to announce that Ticonderoga will receive $10 million for improvements to its downtown.

Rodrigues said the funding from the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiativey can help transform the town into a recreational “hub” for the Adirondacks and the Champlain Valley.

The funding, he said, will “make new investments in new tourist sites, building on amenities that draw deep historical roots, public parks, historic façade restoration, expansion on Main Street businesses, affordable housing options, and enhanced streetscape and gateway opportunities to attract businesses, tourists, and residents to go downtown.”

The program gives communities the resources to prioritize projects and decide where the money is spent. Another $4.5 million has been awarded to the Village of Cape Vincent, along with $2.25 million to both Lyons Falls and Waddington.

Rodriguez says the community-lead plans will be unveiled in about six months.