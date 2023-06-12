Peru, NY – A New York State Police officer from Peru, has died from an illness stemming from the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Captain Christopher J. Garrow was most recently assigned to Troop B in Ray Brook. He had only worked for the State Police for a year when he was assigned to the cleanup efforts after 9/11. Garrow served with the state of New York for 23 years. He leaves behind a wife and two daughters. Christopher J. Garrow was 47 years old.