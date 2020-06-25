‘NY Travel Advisory’ in effect

Effective June 25th, people traveling into the Sate of New York, from states with high infection rates must quarantine.

Governor Andrew Cuomo, announced Wednesday in a joint press conference with Governors from neighboring New Jersey, and Connecticut, a travel advisory requiring individuals traveling from states with high community spread of COVID, to quarantine for two weeks.

Governor Cuomo says they don’t want to lose all of the progress made over the past few weeks. “It’s only for the simple reason that we worked very hard to get the viral transmission rate down. We don’t want to see it go up because a lot of people come into this region and they could literally bring the infection with them. It wouldn’t be malicious or malevolent, but it would still be real.”

States such as; Florida, Texas, Arizona and Utah, where the positive test rate is higher than 10 percent of residents over a rolling seven day period, are subject to the 14 day quarantine. So far there are nine states on the list, something that the New York Department of Health says it will update regularly.

However, there are some exceptions to the rules, for essential workers and those just traveling through those states. Essential workers have limited exceptions based on the duration of time in the designated states, and how long their intended stay in New York is. And for people who are passing through the designated states, or are there for a limited duration, which the state defines as less than 24 hours, do not have to abide by the advisory.

Across the lake, Governor Phil Scott is expected to ease travel restrictions in the Green Mountain State for those in the New England area.

“They are coming from counties and other states with low case counts,” says Governor Scott. “On Friday we expect to expand the number of states that are within driving distance of Vermont and can meet these trusted travel thresholds.”

The Governor says it’s important to get the tourism industry up and running again, but in a safe way.

