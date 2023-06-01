Ticonderoga, NY – The Essex County Health Department is warning people about the importance of rabies vaccines for pets. Over the weekend a rabid Grey Fox attacked a walker and their dog in Ticonderoga. Both the person and dog were bitten. This is the second confirmed case of rabies in Ticonderoga this year. The last incident also involved another fox.

Officials say if you believe you or your pet have been bitten by a rabid animal it is important you thoroughly wash the wound and immediately seek medical attention. You can visit the Department of Health’s website to find a free rabies vaccination clinic in your area.