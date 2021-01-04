NYS alters vaccine distribution to include hospice workers

by: Giuliana Bruno

by: Giuliana Bruno

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State has added hospice workers to a phase of the COVID-19 vaccination program that focuses on frontline medical workers.

Hospice workers are slated to begin receiving their vaccines on January 11, the beginning of week 5 in “Phase 1A” of the program.

Week 5 of “Phase 1A” also includes home care workers, including those in the consumer directed programs, and staff of nursing homes/skilled nursing facilities who did not receive the COVID vaccination through the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program.

