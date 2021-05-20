NYS COVID positivity rate drops below one percent; first time since Sept. 2020

(WETM) – The statewide COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 0.85 percent, the lowest since September 11. The Southern Tier positivity rate is 0.61 percent, which is the lowest in the state.

Statewide 7-Day Average Positivity Rate Drops to 1.02%—Lowest Since September 26; 45 Straight Days of Decline

Hospitalizations Drop to 1,490—Lowest Since November 8

7-Day Average Hospitalizations Drop to 1,602—Lowest Since November 12; 49 Straight Days of Decline

ICU Patients Drop to 339—Lowest Since November 12

Intubations Drop to 208—Lowest Since November 19

18 COVID-19 Deaths in New York State Yesterday

“New York State is open–we relaxed all the rules, including the CDC guidance, and life is resuming,” Governor Cuomo said. “If you look at where we are today, the numbers are really promising–our overall positivity rate is a fraction of what it is nationwide and more than half of New Yorkers are now fully vaccinated. But COVID is still not over and what we do today determines what will happen tomorrow, so I encourage New Yorkers to continue practicing all necessary safety precautions and most importantly, get vaccinated if you haven’t done so already.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 186,078

– 186,078 Total Positive – 1,583

– 1,583 Percent Positive – 0.85%

– 0.85% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.02%

– 1.02% Patient Hospitalization – 1,490 (-31)

– 1,490 (-31) 7-Day Average Patient Hospitalization – 1,602

– 1,602 Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -362

– -362 Patients Newly Admitted – 205

– 205 Number ICU – 339 (-23)

– 339 (-23) Number ICU with Intubation – 208 (-1)

– 208 (-1) Total Discharges – 180,509 (+209)

– 180,509 (+209) Deaths – 18

– 18 Total Deaths – 42,542

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan Capital Region 64 0.01% 29% Central New York 40 0.01% 33% Finger Lakes 193 0.02% 40% Long Island 224 0.01% 39% Mid-Hudson 124 0.01% 48% Mohawk Valley 28 0.01% 41% New York City 604 0.01% 36% North Country 15 0.00% 58% Southern Tier 51 0.01% 52% Western New York 147 0.01% 36% Statewide 1490 0.01% 38%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 241 206 15% Central New York 233 188 19% Finger Lakes 397 229 42% Long Island 847 608 28% Mid-Hudson 646 383 41% Mohawk Valley 97 75 23% New York City 2,483 1822 27% North Country 61 40 34% Southern Tier 115 65 43% Western New York 543 344 37% Statewide 5,663 3960 30%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY Capital Region 1.26% 1.16% 1.13% Central New York 1.38% 1.43% 1.49% Finger Lakes 2.58% 2.55% 2.52% Long Island 0.94% 0.91% 0.89% Mid-Hudson 0.93% 0.93% 0.91% Mohawk Valley 1.07% 1.00% 0.99% New York City 0.88% 0.86% 0.81% North Country 1.92% 1.98% 1.75% Southern Tier 0.62% 0.64% 0.61% Western New York 1.74% 1.71% 1.66% Statewide 1.07% 1.06% 1.02%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY Bronx 0.92% 0.86% 0.84% Brooklyn 0.96% 0.98% 0.88% Manhattan 0.56% 0.52% 0.52% Queens 0.98% 0.94% 0.88% Staten Island 1.13% 1.20% 1.14%

Of the 2,074,457 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 24,493 13 Allegany 3,479 15 Broome 18,429 23 Cattaraugus 5,653 10 Cayuga 6,255 9 Chautauqua 8,839 5 Chemung 7,600 13 Chenango 3,437 5 Clinton 4,815 0 Columbia 4,031 5 Cortland 3,807 12 Delaware 2,334 2 Dutchess 29,275 26 Erie 88,726 88 Essex 1,581 0 Franklin 2,519 1 Fulton 4,360 7 Genesee 5,385 7 Greene 3,378 1 Hamilton 313 1 Herkimer 5,127 6 Jefferson 6,000 16 Lewis 2,747 11 Livingston 4,432 13 Madison 4,497 3 Monroe 67,409 179 Montgomery 4,221 4 Nassau 182,656 91 Niagara 19,802 36 NYC 929,873 570 Oneida 22,327 12 Onondaga 38,287 57 Ontario 7,338 8 Orange 47,966 25 Orleans 3,076 5 Oswego 7,484 4 Otsego 3,410 3 Putnam 10,553 5 Rensselaer 11,148 9 Rockland 46,731 16 Saratoga 15,187 22 Schenectady 13,041 12 Schoharie 1,671 1 Schuyler 1,035 0 Seneca 1,990 2 St. Lawrence 6,551 12 Steuben 6,827 13 Suffolk 199,824 85 Sullivan 6,574 10 Tioga 3,735 9 Tompkins 4,283 9 Ulster 13,813 12 Warren 3,602 3 Washington 3,104 3 Wayne 5,701 16 Westchester 129,018 51 Wyoming 3,536 7 Yates 1,172 0

Yesterday, 18 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 42,542. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: