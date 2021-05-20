NYS COVID positivity rate drops below one percent; first time since Sept. 2020

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WETM) – The statewide COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 0.85 percent, the lowest since September 11. The Southern Tier positivity rate is 0.61 percent, which is the lowest in the state.

  • Statewide 7-Day Average Positivity Rate Drops to 1.02%—Lowest Since September 26; 45 Straight Days of Decline
  • Hospitalizations Drop to 1,490—Lowest Since November 8
  • 7-Day Average Hospitalizations Drop to 1,602—Lowest Since November 12; 49 Straight Days of Decline
  • ICU Patients Drop to 339—Lowest Since November 12
  • Intubations Drop to 208—Lowest Since November 19
  • 18 COVID-19 Deaths in New York State Yesterday

“New York State is open–we relaxed all the rules, including the CDC guidance, and life is resuming,” Governor Cuomo said. “If you look at where we are today, the numbers are really promising–our overall positivity rate is a fraction of what it is nationwide and more than half of New Yorkers are now fully vaccinated. But COVID is still not over and what we do today determines what will happen tomorrow, so I encourage New Yorkers to continue practicing all necessary safety precautions and most importantly, get vaccinated if you haven’t done so already.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 186,078
  • Total Positive – 1,583
  • Percent Positive – 0.85%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.02%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 1,490 (-31)
  • 7-Day Average Patient Hospitalization – 1,602
  • Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -362
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 205
  • Number ICU – 339 (-23)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 208 (-1)
  • Total Discharges – 180,509 (+209)
  • Deaths – 18
  • Total Deaths – 42,542

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
Capital Region640.01%29%
Central New York400.01%33%
Finger Lakes1930.02%40%
Long Island2240.01%39%
Mid-Hudson1240.01%48%
Mohawk Valley280.01%41%
New York City6040.01%36%
North Country150.00%58%
Southern Tier510.01%52%
Western New York1470.01%36%
Statewide14900.01%38%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
Capital Region24120615%
Central New York23318819%
Finger Lakes39722942%
Long Island84760828%
Mid-Hudson64638341%
Mohawk Valley977523%
New York City2,483182227%
North Country614034%
Southern Tier1156543%
Western New York54334437%
Statewide5,663396030%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONMONDAYTUESDAYWEDNESDAY
Capital Region1.26%1.16%1.13%
Central New York1.38%1.43%1.49%
Finger Lakes2.58%2.55%2.52%
Long Island0.94%0.91%0.89%
Mid-Hudson0.93%0.93%0.91%
Mohawk Valley1.07%1.00%0.99%
New York City0.88%0.86%0.81%
North Country1.92%1.98%1.75%
Southern Tier0.62%0.64%0.61%
Western New York1.74%1.71%1.66%
Statewide1.07%1.06%1.02%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHMONDAYTUESDAYWEDNESDAY
Bronx0.92%0.86%0.84%
Brooklyn0.96%0.98%0.88%
Manhattan0.56%0.52%0.52%
Queens0.98%0.94%0.88%
Staten Island1.13%1.20%1.14%

Of the 2,074,457 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany24,49313
Allegany3,47915
Broome18,42923
Cattaraugus5,65310
Cayuga6,2559
Chautauqua8,8395
Chemung7,60013
Chenango3,4375
Clinton4,8150
Columbia4,0315
Cortland3,80712
Delaware2,3342
Dutchess29,27526
Erie88,72688
Essex1,5810
Franklin2,5191
Fulton4,3607
Genesee5,3857
Greene3,3781
Hamilton3131
Herkimer5,1276
Jefferson6,00016
Lewis2,74711
Livingston4,43213
Madison4,4973
Monroe67,409179
Montgomery4,2214
Nassau182,65691
Niagara19,80236
NYC929,873570
Oneida22,32712
Onondaga38,28757
Ontario7,3388
Orange47,96625
Orleans3,0765
Oswego7,4844
Otsego3,4103
Putnam10,5535
Rensselaer11,1489
Rockland46,73116
Saratoga15,18722
Schenectady13,04112
Schoharie1,6711
Schuyler1,0350
Seneca1,9902
St. Lawrence6,55112
Steuben6,82713
Suffolk199,82485
Sullivan6,57410
Tioga3,7359
Tompkins4,2839
Ulster13,81312
Warren3,6023
Washington3,1043
Wayne5,70116
Westchester129,01851
Wyoming3,5367
Yates1,1720

Yesterday, 18 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 42,542. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Bronx1
Columbia1
Erie1
Jefferson1
Kings2
Lewis1
Monroe3
Montgomery1
Nassau3
Niagara1
Queens1
Saratoga1
Suffolk1

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog