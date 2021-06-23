NYS is ending COVID-19 state of emergency

The state of emergency that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo declared over a year ago, will end on Thursday.

“It will not be renewed, it will punctuate the expiration of the emergency that we have been in because New Yorkers rallied and essential workers rallied,” Governor Cuomo said.

Governor Cuomo was able to use executive powers to retain a state of emergency in New York. This allowed him to make decisions about business closures and COVID safety protocols. Senator Dan Stec said in a statement the decision to end its COVID-19 state of emergency is long overdue.

“Now the focus has to turn to our economic recovery, helping businesses recover and grow,” Senator Stec said. “Getting people back to work and emerging from the challenges of this past year stronger and hopefully better prepared.”

Local governments and businesses have the ability to issue their own mask rules. Assemblyman Billy Jones believes it’s important people get back to their normal routines.

“I think just everyone wants to get back to socializing, seeing people, you know getting out to events, working, seeing people in person,” Assemblyman Jones said.

The state has administered over 20 million vaccines. More than 70% of New Yorkers have received one vaccine shot. Assemblyman Jones said we are ready to ease restrictions because the North Country’s numbers are extremely low.

“And our vaccination rates are high, we want them higher but they are up and we haven’t had any outbreaks, things seem to be going well,” Assemblyman Jones said.