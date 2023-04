Two weeks into New York’s 2024 state fiscal year, the Empire State still doesn’t have a new budget.

The budget that expired at midnight on April 1 has been extended. According to WTEN, that extension expires on Monday. Unless another is passed by noon on Tuesday, state agencies will cease operation and state workers won’t be paid.

Proposed bail reforms and housing reforms are cited as the most likely causes of the delay. Lawmakers passed New York’s previous state budget nine days late.