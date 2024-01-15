According to New York State Police, 41-year-old David P. Gagnier of Willsboro was arrested over the weekend after a nearly three-hour-long standoff with police. Troopers arrived at a Coonrod Road address for what was a domestic call before Gagnier barricaded himself with a gun.



The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning. Police tried to make contact with Ganier without success. They brought in a Tri-County special response team to approach the detached garage with an armored vehicle, which prompted Gagnier to come out.



Police say he surrendered immediately and Gagnier was taken into custody for further questioning. An investigation remains underway.