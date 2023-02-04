An unnamed man who lost consciousness on a woodland trail in Williston in Friday afternoon’s sub-zero temperatures is expected to recover.

The Williston Fire Department says he collapsed just after 3:30 p.m. near the Richmond town line. Bystanders called 911 and performed CPR with the help of instructions from Shelburne Dispatch, which helped the man regain consciousness before fire officials arrived. Richmond Rescue and Colchester Technical Rescue also responded. One of the bystanders drove first responders in a side-by-side utility task vehicle to the man’s location, where a different side-by-side UTV brought him to a waiting Richmond ambulance.

Williston firefighters credited the bystanders with helping save the man’s life. They say the bystanders were appropriately dressed for the frigid weather, had a sufficiently charged mobile phone and effectively carried out the CPR instructions dispatchers gave them.