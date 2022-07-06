Alburgh, VT — A new peer recovery and harm reduction service in the islands for people with substance use disorders is helping to support Vermonters.

Turning Point of Franklin County’s new office provides medication assisted treatment for people with substance use disorder. According to Hannah Rose who manages Turning Point’s Alburgh office, islanders had little or no access before to peer-based recovery services in or near their hometowns. People had to drive up to an hour each way to Burlington or St. Albans.

Rose says it is vital to have a place like this in the community. “People may go into treatment and it’s a huge step but then they return to their family or their job or their community, and if they don’t have folks that can support them after treatment its such a fragile time. People struggle with post acute withdrawal syndrome, when you are past the acute withdraw the physical withdraw.”

The Alburgh office is open on Friday’s from 9 am to 2:30 pm, and offer in-person and virtual support groups.