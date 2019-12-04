Police fire on man in Bristol who refused command to drop weapon

Vermont State troopers responding to a domestic violence call in Bristol late Tuesday shot an armed man who refused commands to drop his weapon.

Troopers and a Bristol Police officer confronted the man at a home on Lower Notch Road at about 10:30 p.m. The man was holding a gun, and after refusing to put down the weapon, troopers fired.

The man, who has not been identified, was transported by helicopter to University of Vermont Medical Center, where he is critical, but stable condition, police said. No one else was injured.

The officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave, per department policy. Their names were not released. .

Vermont State Police have scheduled a news conference for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday to discuss the incident.



