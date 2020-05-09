Officer-involved shooting in Moriah ends confrontation with state police

Two New York State Police troopers and a criminal suspect are recovering from injuries Saturday night following a confrontation in Moriah that ended with a trooper-involved shooting.

Troopers say they were called to Lamos Lane just after 11:00 a.m. Saturday because a man was threatening to harm someone he knew. There’s no official information yet about what relationship the two had.

He allegedly drove up after two troopers arrived. Police accuse him of not only ramming into both of their patrol vehicles, but also of trying to run over both troopers themselves. They shot him, and we’re told he’s recovering at UVM Medical Center from unknown injuries. Both troopers were treated for minor injuries and released.

No further information is available at the moment, but New York State Police say more of it will be available as they continue to investigate.