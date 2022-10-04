Montpelier, VT — A Woodstock police sergeant will not be prosecuted for an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Woodstock on June 14.

On June 14 afternoon, Woodstock Police responded to a shooting at Jay Wilson’s residence. Sergeant Swanson was the first on the scene at around 1:20 p.m., where he witnessed the victim Dieter Seier facedown on the driveway.

Sergeant Swanson attempted to render aid to Seier but while doing so, Wilson exited his residence and fired at Swanson with a pistol. Swanson returned fire with his service pistol while attempting to find cover and was grazed in the arm. Wilson managed to enter his residence without injury.

Another officer arrived on the scene and he and Swanson attempted to set up a perimeter. Swanson reports that he heard shots fired inside the residence three minutes after he arrived. Later that day, law enforcement obtained a warrant and entered the residence where they found Wilson dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Due to the circumstances surrounding the shooting, Attorney General Susanne Young and Grand Isle County State’s Attorney Douglas DiSabito have declined to prosecute Swanson as they found he was justified in shooting at Wilson to defend his life and others. There was no alternative but to use deadly force deadly force to prevent his own death or serious bodily, or that of neighbors standing nearby.

Swanson’s use of deadly force was justified under 13 V.S.A. § 2305(3) and 20 V.S.A. § 2368(c).