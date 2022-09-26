Montpelier, VT — A Brattleboro police officer and Vermont State Police sergeants will not be prosecuted for a fatal officer-involved shooting incident that occurred on July 19.

On July 19, the Brattleboro Police Department located Mary Anderson who had been reported missing in Massachusetts deceased in her vehicle on Elliot Street. Anderson had been shot and her ex-boyfriend Matthew Davis was suspected to be connected to the homicide. Davis had a Massachusetts Board of Probation record that included Assault to Kill, Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, and other incidents on his history.

Davis was located walking on Western Avenue on the evening of the 19th but fled from police. He was later located near Bonnyvale Road where he was ordered to leave the culvert he was hiding in. Police reported that Davis had been holding an object in both hands in front of his body while hiding.

Instead of complying, Davis cursed at the police and exited the culvert and fled into the woods towards All Souls Church. He was ordered to freeze but again, he did not comply. Officer Carbone, Sergeants Truex and Robson, and another VSP officer confronted Davis in the wood line, and found that Davis was armed with a knife in his right hand. The officers were downhill from Davis at this time.

He was ordered to put the knife down approximately ten times but he refused. He subsequently charged at Sergeants Truex and Robson with the knife displayed. An officer says Davis made it to around 15 feet from the sergeants before shots were fired. Sergeants Truex and Robson fired multiple rounds and Office Carbone discharged his shotgun three times.

Davis was pronounced deceased and the knife was located next to his body.

Vermont Attorney General Susanne Young says Officer Ryder Carbone and Sergeants Jesse Robson and Samuel Truex were justified in the use of force in the fatal shooting of Matthew Davis.

Since there was a steep embankment behind the officers when Davis charged at them, it was impossible for them to make a safe retreat and since he was armed, they were unable to obtain less than lethal alternatives to their firearms.

It was thus determined that there was no alternative but to use deadly force to prevent the death or serious bodily injury to Sergeants Truex and Robson.