Burlington, VT — On Monday, Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger and Acting Police Chief Jon Murad provided an update on the Burlington Police Department’s plan to rebuild its staff.

Burlington’s 2023 budget funded the department’s plan to hire more officers. Currently, the BPD is authorized to have up to 87 officers on staff, but only 53 officers are available for deployment right now. The department hopes to be back up to its quota by August 1, 2025.

Since 2020, the number of officers at the BPD has dropped from the mid-90s to 53. To achieve its goal, BPD plans to increase its police academy class size and improve its retention rates for current officers.

“To fully address our current public safety challenges and ensure that this community continues to be one of the safest cities in the country, we need to rebuild the department to the authorized head-count as soon as possible,” said Mayor Weinberger. One goal is to focus on hiring more female and BIPOC officers with efforts to hire from Burlington’s immigrant communities.

“We’ve had a lot of challenges over the last two years, and all of these challenges, I believe – I hope – there has been a consistent theme,” said Chief Murad. “Our shared mission is keeping people safe. But on a day-to-day basis, it is police officers who do that work. Our job as a city is to support those men and women as they do that work, and to set clear expectations on how.”

The contract with the Burlington Police Officers Association includes a 20% pay increase over three years while also addressing police accountability issues.

“I’m hopeful this message that all of you are carrying will resonate through Chittenden County and beyond, and begin to let people know that we are open for business, and we are looking to rebuild, and are looking to re-grow, and we’re looking to do it in a way that our community has said it wants, and re-establish the kinds of safety we expect here in Burlington,” said Chief Murad.

Mayor Weinberger also addressed multiple public safety challenges including the 500% rise in gunfire incidents in Burlington and says he and the BPD are focused on this issue as it is “extremely concerning”.