Plainfield, VT — Ahead of Open Farm Week, Governor Phil Scott addressed the importance of agriculture to Vermont’s economy and owners of Greenfield Highland Beef spoke about their initiatives toward agritourism. In attendance were state legislators and Agency of Agriculture administration officials.

Agritourism will allow farms to share their goods with others. “August is also agritourism month in Vermont, and this gives people from around the country to try some of the best meat, cheese, ice cream, and maple in the world, and experience farms up close,” said Governor Scott.

The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets is partnering with local agencies to boost the economic impact agritourism can have on the farms. The Agency notes that in an increasingly urbanized society, it is important to be agriculturally literate.

“Giving farmers the resources they need will help keep more farms in business because local farms are the reason we’re able to enjoy fresh produce at our markets,” said Governor Scott.

Janet Steward, one of the owners of Greenfield Highland Beef addressed the importance of sharing what her farm has to offer the community. “There is a bonding that takes place between people and highlands that brings a real peace. We are blessed with an exquisite view, we are blessed with one of the most beautiful places I have ever seen on earth, and we feel obligated to share those gifts.”

The farm has been selling beef for 20 years and is the oldest registered Highland fold in the U.S.

Secretary Anson Tebbetts for the Agency of Agriculture and Senator Robert Starr also addressed agritourism month. “They’re about to expand their agritourism operations here, and this allows visitors to stay overnight, this grows their business, but it also allows visitors to explore other parts of Vermont,” said Secretary Tebbetts.

“Vermont’s a small state, we have a small table. But at that table, we have room for all farmers – agritourism farmers, beef farmers, vegetable farmers, we have room for all of them,” said Senator Starr.

Greenfield Highland Beef will be participating in Open Farm Day on August 13 from 11 am to 2 pm.