East Montpelier, VT — There’s a chance that your internet connection could be speeding up in the coming years, as more federal founding to aid with the construction of broadband networks in Vermont has been announced. On Friday, Governor Phil Scott and the Vermont Broadband Board announced an additional $48 million in broadband construction grant awards.

Both Governor Scott and the board say that while this funding has been in the works since before the pandemic, the increased need for broadband during that time opened the eyes of many.

“We know in a 21st century economy and culture, people need to be connected,” said Governor Scott. “This is an issue that previous administrations and legislatures have tried to tackle. But the money needed to do so was a burier.”

While students and those in the workforce were forced to adopt a remote mode of work, many of them weren’t able to do it successfully. Funding that will change that reality for many Vermonters will be awarded to Central Vermont Fiber, Deerfield Valley Fiber, Maple Broadband, and Northeast Kingdom Broadband, with an additional $441,000 pre-construction grant awarded to Otter Creek. This will increase the broadband in 29 towns.

Funding has been the issue thus far for these companies, but that’s not the case anymore.

“We’ve issued since last September, $96 million dollars total in terms of grants,” said Christine Hallquist, Executive Director of the Vermont Community Broadband Board. “If we look at those grants, 22.3 million has been issued for design and pre-building of the network. There has been 9.2 million issued to pre-purchase materials.”

According to Hallquist, there are currently 64,000 unserved homes that don’t receive adequate broadband, and that this new infrastructure will span 1,400 miles, much of it benefitting those areas and also saying they are hoping to be finished construction by 2026.

Andrea Burke, a Marlboro resident has four children and both her and her husband’s jobs require a proficient internet connection. She said with her kids also taking online classes during the pandemic, it was nearly impossible to complete digitally-based tasks, and that they exhausted all options to no avail.

“We can get you faster internet,” said Burke. “I’m like, not sure you can actually. We’ve tried.” But she is glad that this funding will address her needs. “I’m so excited to come into the 21st century.”

In May 2021, $16M in construction grants were approved for Northeast Kingdom Broadband and Waitsfield & Champlain Valley Telecom, and that, couple with this new funding, will pay for the construction in the coming years.

Many of those that lobbied for the funding says this has been over a three and a half year process and that the increased broadband has influenced their decision to continue residing in the Green Mountain State.