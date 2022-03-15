Montpelier, VT — COVID cases and hospitalizations continue to decline in Vermont and this week, officials have announced that the state will begin changing some guidance around testing. Starting on Wednesday, testing will look a bit different for Vermonters. When people make an appointment through the state’s website, they’ll be given a rapid antigen test or LAMP test to take at home.

Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine says with the demand for testing down and the delay in getting PCR results, this change will be helpful. Dr. Levine adds that PCR tests will still be available for children under the age of two or for people who need test results for things like travel. “We’re finding a balance between vigilance around the virus and living with fewer disruptions to our lives due to COVID.”

Dr. Levine only recommends testing for people experiencing COVID symptoms, or if you’re a close contact who is not up to date on vaccines. He says not to let our guard down entirely though, especially as new variants continue to emerge. “In the meantime, keep your masks around and hold onto your rapid tests. Know that if the situation changes, we will be prepared to change with it.”

This week marks two years since Governor Phil Scott declared a state of emergency in Vermont and while the virus still lingers, the governor celebrated the state’s progress. “I don’t think we should be afraid of the virus,” said Governor Scott. “We’ve learned so much over the past two years, we have a lot of tools in the toolbox.”

This Saturday marks two years since the first death in Vermont. State and U.S. flags in Vermont will fly at half-staff.